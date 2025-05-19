Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi mourns deaths in Solapur fire incident, announces ex-gratia relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Solapur fire incident where at least eight people died. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Solapur fire incident where at least eight people died.

Prime Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to given to the next of kin of each deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Solapur, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO said in a post on X. 

 

 

The fire had broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. A total of 11 fire engines were dispatched to the spot to contain the blaze. 

"Fire brigade personnel have also been injured in this rescue operation. It took 17 hours to control the fire," Fire Officer Rakesh Salunke said.

In another incident in Telangana's Hyderabad, a fire that broke out in a building at the Gulzar House near Charminar which claimed at least 17 lives on Sunday.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has expressed grief over the tragic fire accident that occurred at Gulzar Houz, near Charminar in Hyderabad, killing 17 people, including eight children.

The Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, according to a statement by Raj Bhavan on Sunday.Varma prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the accident.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

