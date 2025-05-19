Monday, May 19, 2025 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, storm; AQI at 186

Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, storm; AQI at 186

Rainfall and storms are expected to bring some respite from the heat, with maximum temperatures forecast to range between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius

Rains, New Delhi Rains, waterlogging, waterlogged, Delhi rains

Rain is expected to persist in the national capital throughout the week (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi witnessed light rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, offering brief relief from the prevailing heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Monday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, strong surface winds, and storms. Despite the showers, humidity has continued to keep conditions uncomfortable. A fall in maximum temperatures is expected to continue through the week.

Today’s forecast: Rain, thunderstorms expected

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for today. The day is likely to remain pleasant due to rain, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds. A partly cloudy sky has been forecast, with very light to light rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds are also expected. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle at approximately 24 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level of 62 per cent. 
 

Weather forecast for the week

Rain is expected to persist in the national capital throughout the week (May 19–25), according to the IMD forecast. Thunderstorms and rainfall have been predicted on most days, accompanied by strong surface winds. These conditions are expected to bring some respite from the heat, with maximum temperatures forecast to range between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also stated that no heatwave conditions are likely during the week. 

AQI remains ‘moderate’

Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning, after having deteriorated due to a massive dust storm across Delhi-NCR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 186 at 8 am on May 19, compared to 136 at the same time a day earlier.
 
In response to the rise in air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday. 
 
Air quality also improved across the NCR, with the AQI remaining ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ in most locations.
 
As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

