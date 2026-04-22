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Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims on first anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims on first anniversary

The Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people

Modi, Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister said his thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will never bow to any form of terror and the heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed.

The Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister said his thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.

 

"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," he said.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir terror attacks

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 8:55 AM IST

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