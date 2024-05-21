Business Standard
PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
India's Prime Minister between 1984 and 1989, Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE cadres at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991 during an election campaign.
"On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," Modi said in a post on X.

