India tour of Zimbabwe 2024: T20s full schedule, time, live streaming

India tour of Zimbabwe 2024 announced. Get Full Schedule and all details. Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the Indian cricket team would travel to Zimbabwe in July 2024, just after the end of the T20 World Cup 2024, to play a five-match T20 international series. The series is scheduled to take place from 6 to 14 July 2024 in Harare.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the World Cup and therefore this series could be a big booster for one of the 12 permanent members of the International Cricket Council (ICC). BCCI in a press release informed that the series was planned after a discussion between the two boards.





India tour of Zimbabwe 2024 full schedule



DAY DATE MATCH VENUE START Saturday 6 July 1st T20I Harare Sports Club 1.00pm Sunday 7 July 2nd T20I Harare Sports Club 1.00pm Wednesday 10 July 3rd T20I Harare Sports Club 6.00pm Saturday 13 July 4th T20I Harare Sports Club 1.00pm Sunday 14 July 5th T20I Harare Sports Club 1.00pm Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of BCCI, while speaking about the tour said, “The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture.”

Biggest attraction for Zimbabwe cricket

For Zimbabwe, it is the biggest attraction of the home season, especially because they are not taking part in the T20 World Cup as well, after missing out on playing the ODI World Cup 2023.

ZC Chairman Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani said, “We are thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year.”

India tour of Zimbabwe 2024 broadcast, live streaming and venue details

When will the India tour of Zimbabwe 2024 commence?

The India tour of Zimbabwe 2024 will commence on July 6, 2024

What time will the matches on the India tour of Zimbabwe be played?

Though the itinerary has yet not been announced, matches in Zimbabwe are usually day games and hence they will most likely begin by 1:00 pm Local time, which is 3:30 hours later than Indian Standard Time (IST). Four matches on the weekend will start at 4:30 pm IST while the only match on weekdays will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Where will the matches between India and Zimbabwe be played in the 5-match T20 series?

All the matches between India and Zimbabwe in the 5-match T20 series will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Which channels will broadcast the India tour of Zimbabwe 2024?

DD Sports will broadcast the India tour of Zimbabwe 2024 live and exclusive in India.

Where can people livestream the matches of India's tour of Zimbabwe 2024?

People in India can live stream the matches of India's tour of Zimbabwe 2024 on the Fancode mobile application and website.