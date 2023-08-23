Confirmation

HM Shah speaks to Mizoram governor, CM after 17 killed in bridge collapse

Several others are still feared trapped at the site, near Sairang, 21 km from Aizawl

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured them all possible assistance after 17 workers were killed when an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in the state.
Several others are still feared trapped at the site, near Sairang, 21 km from Aizawl,

as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred this morning.
"Anguished by the tragic accident in Mizoram. I have spoken to the Governor and CM Mizoram and assured all possible assistance. The NDRF and local administration are on-site, conducting rescue operations. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Home Ministry North East Mizoram

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

