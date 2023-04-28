Govt to distribute smartphones to 4 mn women on Raksha Bandhan: CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government will give free smartphones with three years of internet pack to 40 lakh women on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Friday.
The festival will be celebrated in August-end.
"In the Chiranjeevi scheme, we have made all women the head (of the family). 1.35 crore women have become the head of the household. These women will get a smartphone along with three years of free internet," Gehlot said while addressing the people after visiting the price relief camp in Rawatsar town of Hanumangarh.
"We have decided that on Raksha Bandhan, 40 lakh smartphones will be given to women in Rajasthan," he added.
The chief minister in his 2022 budget speech had announced that women heads of Chiranjeevi families will be given smartphones with internet access for three years.
Under the Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana, smartphones were to be given to about 1.35 crore women. However, the scheme could be implemented as phones in such large numbers could not be procured on time.
Also Read
T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles
TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech
Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal
Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final
Raj govt preparing plan to distribute food kits to poor: CM Ashok Gehlot
'Mann ki Baat' renewed people's interest in radio: Prasar Bharati CEO
Supreme Court grants bail to Hardik Patel in 2015 Patidar stir case
Court likely to pass order on framing charges against Poonawala on Saturday
Sebi calls off Pragya Commodity Brokers' registration in NSEL case
IndiaMART net profit flat at Rs 56 cr in Q4; revenue rises 33% to Rs 269 cr
In February this year, the government told the assembly that it has made a budget provision to distribute the smartphones.
According to the government, till January 30, a total of 1,37,82,951 families have been registered under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme which provides an annual medical cover of up to Rs 25 lakh per family.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)