PM Modi's Vocal for Local slogan gives push to local entrepreneurs in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' slogan has given a boost to local entrepreneurs to make their dreams a reality.

Many local entrepreneurs of the North Eastern region are happy with it and the Rongali Festival which has been organized in Guwahati has given a platform to them to showcase their talent and connect with a wider audience.

Many entrepreneurs of the region have participated in the Rongali Festival which was started from April 20 in Guwahati.

From handloom to jewellery and other local products also attract people.

Sumata Langthasa, a resident of Assam's Dima Hasao district said that she is happy to take part in the exhibition with her SHG's local products.

"Apart from our SHG's product, sales of other local products are also good. We hope that sales of SHGs products and other local products will be high. People of various tribes Kuki, Dimasa, and Naga have participated in this exhibition with their products," Sumata Langthasa said.

Toigam Khambam, an entrepreneur from Arunachal Pradesh said that she is also happy to participate in the exhibition.

"Many entrepreneurs from different parts have participated in this exhibition. People have encouraged us," Toigam Khambam said.

Kaberi Kachari Rajkonwar, an entrepreneur of Assam's Sivasagar district said that, if the people will understand the 'Vocal for Local' slogan then it will open another opportunity for local entrepreneurs.