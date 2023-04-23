close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi's Vocal for Local slogan gives push to local entrepreneurs in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' slogan has given a boost to local entrepreneurs to make their dreams a reality.

ANI General News
Pm Modi

PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' slogan has given a boost to local entrepreneurs to make their dreams a reality.

Many local entrepreneurs of the North Eastern region are happy with it and the Rongali Festival which has been organized in Guwahati has given a platform to them to showcase their talent and connect with a wider audience.

Many entrepreneurs of the region have participated in the Rongali Festival which was started from April 20 in Guwahati.

From handloom to jewellery and other local products also attract people.

Sumata Langthasa, a resident of Assam's Dima Hasao district said that she is happy to take part in the exhibition with her SHG's local products.

"Apart from our SHG's product, sales of other local products are also good. We hope that sales of SHGs products and other local products will be high. People of various tribes Kuki, Dimasa, and Naga have participated in this exhibition with their products," Sumata Langthasa said.

Also Read

Government going to those considered remote earlier, says PM Modi

PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar

Next 8 yrs will see Indian Railways on new modernisation journey: PM Modi

PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President's Address in LS today

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

Reliance to start gas production from MJ deep-water project in 1Q FY24

HPPERC waives 50% fines levied against 4 pvt varsities, reveals RTI

Zilingo co-founder files $100 mn lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy

Security beefed up in Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison

Toigam Khambam, an entrepreneur from Arunachal Pradesh said that she is also happy to participate in the exhibition.

"Many entrepreneurs from different parts have participated in this exhibition. People have encouraged us," Toigam Khambam said.

Kaberi Kachari Rajkonwar, an entrepreneur of Assam's Sivasagar district said that, if the people will understand the 'Vocal for Local' slogan then it will open another opportunity for local entrepreneurs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Assam

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IoTechWorld Avigation targets 3,000 agri drones sale, explore export mkt

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
3 min read

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo
3 min read

Zilingo co-founder files $100 mn lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy

Image
2 min read

Security beefed up in Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison

Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
2 min read

Taiwanese trade, investment firms exiting China amid mounting tensions

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon