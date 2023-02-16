Government going to those considered remote earlier, says PM Modi

Prime Minister asserted on Thursday that the country is working for the tribal population with a pride that was not seen earlier, stressing that their welfare is a matter of "personal relations and sentiments" for him.

Modi inaugurated 'Aadi Mahotsav', a mega national tribal festival to showcase the tribal culture on a large scale, and listed steps taken by his government since 2014 to boost progress of the community.

For the first time, a tribal in Droupadi Murmu has occupied the top constitutional post in the country, he said, adding the budgetary allocation for the community has risen manifold since 2014.

He called upon the people of Delhi and neighbouring states to visit the festival to witness the rich tribal culture and nutritious food products being showcased from across the country.

Let's ensure that they sell all their products, the prime minister said.

The government is now going from Delhi to those considered remote and bringing them in the mainstream, he said.

Tribals played a big role in India's freedom movement but attempts were made for decades to ignore these golden chapters and the sacrifices made by men and women from the community, he said, adding his government is now bringing them to light in the "Amrit Kaal".

Modi said his government has worked to boost the demand for tribal products, noting that over 1.25 crore tribals, especially women, are part of over 80 lakh self help groups across the country.

"Aadi Mahotsav celebrates India's glorious tribal culture and traditions. It is taking our strength of 'unity in diversity' to new heights. It makes our idea of 'vikas and virasat' livelier," he said.

Modi recalled his long association and work among the tribal community as he worked in different capacities, starting from a RSS pracharak to organisation leader and then heading government first in Gujarat and then at the Centre, and said their welfare has been a matter for personal relations and sentiments for him.

He said he has tried to ensure that gifts given to foreign leaders include the works of tribals.

The prime minister has often highlighted the traditional lifestyle of tribals who have traditionally practised sustainable development and which offers solutions to the challenges of climate change and global warming.

The recently announced scheme, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM-VIKAS), will also help boost skills and craftsmanship among the tribals, he said.

The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

This year, it is being organised from February 16 to 27 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, a statement said.

It will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue.

Around 1,000 tribal artisans will participate in the exercise.

Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, a special focus will be on showcasing "Shree Anna", a recent government nomenclature for millets grown by tribals along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery and jewellery, the statement added.

