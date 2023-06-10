close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AI rectifies glitch in Boeing aircraft stranded in Magadan, lands in Mumbai

Air India's Boeing aircraft that was grounded in Magadan in far east Russia landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India

Air India

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India's Boeing aircraft that was grounded in Magadan in far east Russia landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The plane had taken off from Magadan earlier in the day after engineers rectified the oil system defect in one of the engines, according to the airline.

On June 6, AI 173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members was diverted to the port city of Magadan in far east Russia following a mid-air glitch in one of the engines of the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

All were stranded in the port city for two days and the replacement aircraft ferried them to San Francisco on June 8.

An Air India spokesperson on Saturday said the B777-200LR aircraft, bearing registration mark VT-ALH, that was grounded in Magadan, Russia (GDX) following the diversion of AI173 DEL-SFO on June 6, has departed GDX and is on its way to Mumbai.

"We can confirm that a defect in the oil system of one of the aircraft's engines has been rectified by our engineering team that flew on a ferry flight to GDX on June 7. The aircraft was checked on all safety parameters and certified serviceable before take off from GDX today," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read

AI rectifies glitch in Boeing plane stranded in Magadan; aircraft departs

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai

Air India passengers stranded in Russia forced to sleep on school floor

Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for AI Express

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Odisha's Dhenkanal on June 17

CDS visits EEL in Nagpur, sees demonstration of indigenous munitions

Indian Navy holds operation in Arabian Sea, demonstrates combat prowess

Odisha train mishap: Trains won't stop at Bahanaga station till CBI's nod

Ministers draw agenda for Goa's 2047 vision during 'chintan shivir'

Later in the evening, the spokesperson said the aircraft landed at Mumbai airport at around 8.16 pm.

According to a source, there were two pilots and eight cabin crew onboard the aircraft.

The airline had sent four engineers on the ferry flight to Magadan on June 7 and the issue of oil pressure in one of the engines of the stranded aircraft was fixed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Mumbai airport

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Odisha train mishap: Trains won't stop at Bahanaga station till CBI's nod

Odisha railway track restoration
2 min read

Counteroffensive, defensive actions taking place in Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
2 min read

Ministers draw agenda for Goa's 2047 vision during 'chintan shivir'

cooperative, co-operatives, policy, governance
1 min read

Most Popular

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan declared fugitive economic offender

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan
2 min read

LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy may intensify into extremely severe storm in 12 hrs

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Indian Navy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon