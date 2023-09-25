close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

PM Modi to address women in Vadodara on Sep 27 on reservation Bill

PM Modi is scheduled to address a mega gathering of women at Navlakhi ground in Gujarat's Vadodara city on September 27 as part of his two-day visit to the state, a BJP leader said on Monday

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: BJP Twitter

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega gathering of women at Navlakhi ground in Gujarat's Vadodara city on September 27 as part of his two-day visit to the state, a BJP leader said on Monday.
Thousands of women from Vadodara and adjoining districts would converge at Navlakhi ground to thank PM Modi for the passage of the women's reservation bill in both Houses of Parliament last week, he said.
PM Modi will be in Gujarat on September 26 and 27 to launch a host of developmental works at an event in Bodeli town of Chhotaudepur district.
He will also address an event organised by the Gujarat government at Science City in Ahmedabad to mark the completion of 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, an official release informed.
"After the public event in Bodeli, the PM will reach neighbouring Vadodara city at around 3:00 pm to address a mega gathering of women at Navlakhi ground. The purpose of this public gathering is to express gratitude to our PM for the passage of a bill to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies," said Vadodara BJP spokesperson Mukesh Dixit.
Women from Vadodara as well as the central Gujarat belt are expected to converge at the event to thank the PM, he added.

Also Read

Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

OBC leaders to look for ways to seek reservation in women's quota Bill: Uma

EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Vadodara on two-day visit to Gujarat

SC pulls up UP govt for 'shoddy probe' after Muslim boy slapped in school

Canada updates travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic tension

Nepal, China sign 12 agreements during PM Prachanda's visit to Beijing

Unable to repossess planes from Go First, AWG further downgrades India

177 Ayushman Bharat cards made every minute, says Health Ministry

The ruling BJP has also organised a similar event on the premises of the Ahmedabad Airport on September 26, when the PM arrives in the evening for a two-day visit, party functionaries said.
Nearly 15,000 women will attend the event to be held at around 6:00 pm near GUJSAIL building, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Gujarat Vadodara Women's Reservation Bill

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon