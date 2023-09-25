close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Unable to repossess planes from Go First, AWG further downgrades India

With AWG's downgrade, it is probable that lessors will increase the aircraft leasing rates for Indian carriers

Go First

Representative Image

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aviation Working Group (AWG), a global aviation leasing body comprising major planemakers and lessors, on Monday further downgraded India as lessors have not been able to repossess their planes from Go First more than four months after the airline filed for insolvency.

The leasing cost stands as a prominent expense for Indian airlines. With AWG's downgrade, it is likely that lessors will increase the aircraft leasing rates for Indian carriers.

AWG had first put India on its watchlist in May after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had barred the lessors from taking their planes back from Go First.

"The actions and inactions in the Go First insolvency proceedings are developments that materially and negatively implicate CTC (Cape Town Convention) non-compliance in India. India's variable A score is projected to be materially reduced under the compliance index formula (from 3.5 to a projected 2). Further reductions are possible, given ongoing events," AWG stated in its second watchlist issued on Monday.

In 2008, India signed the Cape Town Convention, an international treaty providing time-bound remedies for lessors to repossess planes, mitigating their risks. Lessors have been urging the Indian government to pass a parliamentary bill to implement this treaty, which will prioritise Cape Town Convention over insolvency laws.

AWG stated: "This projected variable A downgrade is necessary as gaps in Cape Town Convention primacy, notably in respect of bankruptcy legislation, have resulted in material non-compliance by India, with substantial losses to relying creditors."

After Go First airline stopped operating flights from May 3, its lessors had put in applications with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to repossess more than 40 of the airline's 54 planes. However, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10 put a moratorium on all Go First's assets, barring the lessors from taking their planes back. Multiple lessors of Go First have filed an appeal in higher tribunals and courts to repossess the planes.
 

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Get CoC approval on revival plan before we consider it: DGCA to GoFirst

Govt may expedite Bill that assures lessors on repossession of aircraft

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Go First cancels flights until June 12 due to 'operational reasons'

177 Ayushman Bharat cards made every minute, says Health Ministry

Jaishankar meets UNGA President Dennis Francis on 9-day visit to New York

Farmers' income doubled mainly due to govt's aroma mission: CSIR DG

GOBARdhan initiative: Govt launches registration portal for biogas plants

Muted performance by first-term MPs in 17th Lok Sabha, shows data

Nitin Sarin, managing partner of Sarin & Co, stated on Twitter that creditors, lessors and owners of aircraft leased to Go First have now been unable to repossess their aircraft for a period of over 130 days, far longer than as per India's commitment under the Cape Town Convention.

"As a result, the Aviation Working Group has taken this step of issuing a second Watchlist Notice and further reducing India's projected category to 'low' and projected score to 50 (from 63.5). Other airlines in India (who will be impacted by this in their own dealings) and we as an industry (as a whole) should be worried. The Government of India needs to find a solution to this and fast," he added.

 
Topics : Aviation Civil Aviation Indian aviation DGCA

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon