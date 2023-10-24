close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
PM Modi to attend 'Ravan Dahan' at Dwaraka Sector 10 in Delhi

He will attend the 11th grand Ramleela of the Shri Ramleela Society in Dwarka, Sector 10, as the chief guest. He will also perform Ravana Dahan

Narendra Modi

Photo: X @ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebratory burning of Ravan's effigy on the occasion of 'Vijaya Dashmi' at Ram Leela Maidan of Dwaraka Sector 10 in the national capital.
PM is scheduled to reach Ram Leela Maidan at 5:30 pm.
He will attend the 11th grand Ramleela of the Shri Ramleela Society in Dwarka, Sector 10, as the chief guest. He will also perform Ravana Dahan.
"We are very happy that the PM is coming here. Last time, he had come in 2019, and this time, he accepted our invitation. We extend our gratitude to him for this. People have come here from far away. He will burn the effigy of Ravan," BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh said.
Effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran have been installed at the ground.
As the nation is swamped with the celebration of 'Vijaya Dashmi' or 'Dussehra' today, the national capital is also gearing up for vibrant celebrations.
The 'Vijyaya Dashmi' or 'Dussehra', is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil.
It is believed that Lord Rama had killed Ravan on this day and with this belief, the culture of burning the effigies of Ravan started.
The 'Vijaya Dashmi' also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.
It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.
The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of 'Vijaya Dashmi'.
"Best wishes to my family members across the country on Vijaya Dashmi. This holy festival brings the message of ending negative forces as well as adopting goodness in life. Wishing you all a Happy Vijaya Dashmi!" PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Delhi

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

