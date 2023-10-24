close
Hamoon over Bay of Bengal intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD

The official statement by the Director of Amaravati Meteorological Centre further mentioned that the cyclonic is very likely to maintain its intensity of 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' for a few hours

Photo: Wikipedia

The fishermen in Odisha have also been warned and denied entry into the sea till tomorrow

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
The Director of Amaravati Meteorological Centre, Stella Samuel, in an official statement released on Tuesday, said that severe Cyclonic Storm 'Hamoon' over Northwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm'.
"The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Hamoon' over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 23 km per hour during past 6 hours, intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of 24th October over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal, near latitude 20.0°N and longitude 89.5°E," said the official statement.
The distance of the cyclonic storm is about 290 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 270 km southeast of Digha (West Bengal), 230 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 350 km southwest of Chittagong (Bangladesh), added the statement.
The official statement by the Director of Amaravati Meteorological Centre further mentioned that the cyclonic is very likely to maintain its intensity of 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' for a few hours.
Thereafter, it is likely to weaken gradually while moving northeastwards and cross Bangladesh's coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around the evening of October 25, said the official statement.
Meanwhile, a storm warning cage has been set up at Pamban Port in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram to warn fishermen about the Cyclonic Storm 'Hamoon' over the Bay of Bengal.
The fishermen in Odisha have also been warned and denied entry into the sea till tomorrow.
Earlier, on Monday, the Municipal Administration in Odisha had put all Urban Local Bodies (ULB) on alert in view of the formation of cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' in the Bay of Bengal.
Director Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak, in an official statement, issued a directive to all ULB Chiefs, sensitising them about the impending danger due to the formation of cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' in the Bay of Bengal, which will culminate in huge rainfall, wind, and inclement weather.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Cyclone IMD

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon