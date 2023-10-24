World proved that there are different laws for Russia, Israel: Abdullah

Amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the world has proved that there are different laws for Russia and Israel.

Speaking to the media reporters here over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the National Conference (NC) Vice President said that innocent people are being killed in Gaza bombings.

"... Since the first day, we have been opposing what is happening in Gaza. Innocent people are being killed in Gaza bombings... The world has proved that there are different laws for Russia and Israel..." Abdullah said.

Questioning the international community while addressing the media persons, he asked, "What Russia did to Ukraine was a war crime; then what Israel is doing to Gaza is not wrong? Both things cannot be correct. Now the world will have to decide what is right..." Abdullah said.

At least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Almost all prominent political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including NC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the war and called on to establish peace.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on October 21 protested against Israel amid the West Asian nation's war against Hamas.

Mehbooba Mufti and other protesters raised the slogans of "Israel go back" during the protest.

"1,500 children have been killed in Palestine. Thousands of innocent people have been killed in Palestine. The world is watching like a spectator. The world was screaming when kids were killed in Ukraine amid their war with Russia. Now, thousands of people have been killed in Palestine and no one is talking about it. We urge the nations of the world to pressure Israel to a ceasefire. Atrocities are being committed in Palestine. Israel is committing Holocaust-like crimes against Palestinians. This could worsen the situation in the long run. Israelis must leave Palestine," Mehbooba Mufti said.

Earlier, she said that the conflict is not a Muslim issue and hoped that the international community would wake up and resolve the issue.

"Israel-Palestine is not a Muslim issue...I hope the international community wakes up and permanently resolves this issue so that blood is not shed every day. We condemn the attack by Hamas," she had said.

