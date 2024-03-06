Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first underwater metro in Kolkata today

The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. PM Modi is set to flag off several other important projects across the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting, in Adilabad, Telangana | PTI Photo

PM Modi is on three day visit to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6 | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor on Wednesday, heralding India's first venture into underwater metro services, which is deemed as an engineering marvel.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, a groundbreaking addition to the metropolis' transportation network and touted to be the first transportation tunnel "under any mighty river in India", will have the deepest metro station in the country -- the Howrah Metro station.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nestled under the Hooghly river, which separates the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, this feat stands as a testament to engineering ingenuity.

Kolkata Metro touched a milestone in April 2023 as its rakes completed a trial journey under the bed of Hooghly through a tunnel 32 metre below the water level for the first time in India.

According to researchers, the idea of having an underwater transportation system on the lines of London was first mooted by the British in 1921.

"But the idea did not see the light of the day as soil tests did not yield positive results. They were forced to abandon the idea and the project plan was shelved," Aloke Kumar, Associate Professor of IIM-Calcutta, told PTI.

Kumar, who had conducted extensive research on railways, said the idea was again pushed in the 1980s by then Railway Minister ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury.

"But the project never saw the light of the day. It was in 2008 after being sanctioned by the UPA government that the construction work began in 2009," a former railway official said.

But political hurdles and cost escalation delayed the project, he said.

Spanning a 4.8-km stretch between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade, it forms a vital segment of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting key areas such as the IT hub Salt Lake Sector V.

According to a statement issued by the Metro Railway, the 4.8-km stretch of East-West Metro from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade has been built at a cost of Rs 4,965 crore.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

How Rs 777 cr Pragati Maidan tunnel turned 'useless' in less than 2 years

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Manual drilling underway to create escape route

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

ED seeks details of accused from Pune police in Rs 3,600 cr drug haul

LIVE: PM to unveil India's first underwater metro section in Kolkata today

Karnataka govt's first priority is irrigation, water projects: Shivakumar

2020 Delhi riots: HC reserves order on bail pleas of 4 accused in UAPA case

Ex-Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa passes away


Of the total 16.6 km of the East-West Metro corridor, 10.8 km is underground, including the tunnel beneath the river.

As a Metro train is expected to traverse the 520-metre stretch under the river in just 45 seconds, it not only offers speed but also ensures a seamless and time-efficient mode of transportation, further enhancing Kolkata's connectivity and urban mobility.

"This corridor, once fully commissioned, will also solve the perennial traffic congestion and improve air quality by reducing carbon footprint," the statement said.

It would also benefit people coming from Hooghly, Howrah and Medinipur as well as other states who would immensely benefit by availing of metro services after getting down at the Howrah railway station.

According to officials, the work for the East-West corridor began in 2009 and tunneling under Hooghly commenced in 2017.

The project has suffered delays owing to an aquifer burst at Bowbazar in central Kolkata on August 31, 2019, leading to severe ground subsidence, the collapse of several buildings there and two more water leakage incidents at the same site in 2022 during tunneling and construction work.

The Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah stretch of the corridor is commercially operational at present.

The PM will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section of the New Garia-Airport Metro and the Taratala-Majerhat Metro section of the Joka-Esplanade Metro.
Topics : Narendra Modi Kolkata Metro first underwater metro tunnel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon