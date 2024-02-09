How Rs 777 cr Pragati Maidan tunnel turned 'useless' in less than 2 years

After Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel was deemed "useless" by the authorities, less than two years after its launch, infra major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) , which executed the project, is facing the heat from the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD). The project was funded by the Centre.

In a notice dated February 3, the firm has been asked to repair the tunnel and pay a "token amount" of Rs 500 crore. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the PWD's notice, the tunnel has now turned into a "potential threat to the life of passengers" due to poor drainage, cracks in concrete and water seepage issues.

Tunnel was non-operational last monsoon

Notably, the entire project was non-operational for the general public last year during the monsoon season due to repeated water accumulation issues. According to the PWD's notice, the project's design and execution were under L&T's control, and no government agency had any role in it.

The latest notice follows after the issues with the project were communicated to the firm seeking urgent and immediate redressal of the problems, but they have remained unaddressed for over two months, the PWD said.

The project's construction was expected to have a design life of 100 years or more.

L&T makes counterclaim against the PWD





READ: L&T fined Rs 500 cr over Pragati Maidan Tunnel, company files counter claim The company has been asked to respond within 15 days. "Given the documentary records and urgency involved in the redressal process, you are put on notice to respond as to why action should not be instituted against your company within 15 days from the date of receipt of this notice."

In response, L&T made a counterclaim of Rs 500 crore against the PWD. "PWD, Delhi, is an esteemed client and we value the long years of association we have enjoyed with them. However, L&T would like to state that a counter-claim of Rs 500 crore has been made by the company against PWD, Delhi," the spokesperson said.

What is the Pragati Maidan Tunnel project

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022, the 1.3 km-long tunnel is a part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, built at an initially estimated cost of over Rs 920 crore. The tunnel's construction cost Rs 777 crore.

The project consists of the main tunnel and five underpasses built eyeing the G20 Summit held in India in September 2023. Aimed at improving the road services, the project was built to reduce the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

The six-lane tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road, passing through Pragati Maidan. During its launch, the government deemed the project state-of-the-art, with advanced facilities such as automated drainage. However, the recent PWD survey observed "serious technical and design deficiencies" in the tunnel.

What issues were highlighted in the Pragati Maidan Tunnel

As an interim measure in its February notice, the PWD instructed L&T to initiate repair and rectification work on the locations already identified in the project site.

The department has identified about 12 issues in the project. These include cracks and, drainage problems, and underground seepage, among others.

According to the officials, the tunnel cannot be repaired without a major overhaul. They said the maximum damage was observed in the design of underpass 5, near the Bhairon Marg.

What PM Modi had said on the tunnel's launch

Following the project's launch on June 19, 2022, PM Modi lauded the "marvellous tunnel" for being completed in such a short span of time. The tunnel's construction began in November 2017 and was expected to be completed in 2019 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The tunnel passes beneath seven railway tracks, and the stretch around Pragati Maidan sees heavy traffic, but despite all of that, the engineers completed the project on time," Modi had said after the launch.

He also noted the benefits that were to come due to the integrated corridor. According to him, the corridor was to save "55 lakh litres of fuel as per one estimate, and also help in decongestion of traffic leading to environmental dividend, equivalent to planting 5 lakh trees."

(With agency inputs)