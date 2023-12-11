Sensex (0.15%)
PM Modi to launch Global Partnership on AI Summit on Tue: Key details

GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries that aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on artificial intelligence by supporting cutting-edge research

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here on December 12, his office said on Monday.
GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries that aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on artificial intelligence by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
India is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the GPAI Summit at Bharat Mandapam on December 12 at around 5 pm, the statement said.
As one of the founding members of GPAI in 2020, the current incoming support chair of GPAI and the lead chair of GPAI in 2024, India is hosting the annual GPAI Summit from December 12-14, it said.
Multiple sessions on diverse topics like AI and global health, education and skilling, AI and data governance, and ML Workshop, among others will be organised during the summit.
Other attractions of the summit include Research Symposium, AI Game Changers Award and India AI Expo.
The summit will witness participation of more than 50 GPAI experts and over 150 speakers from across countries, the statement said.
Further, top AI game changers from across the world will be participating in different events including Intel, Reliance Jio, Google, Meta, AWS, Yotta, Netweb, Paytm, Microsoft, Mastercard, NIC, STPI, Immerse, Jio Haptik and Bhashini etc.
Besides, students who are winners under the YUVA AI initiative and start-ups will be showcasing their AI models and solutions, the statement said.

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

