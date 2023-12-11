Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

53 Chinese foreign companies established place of business in India: Govt

A foreign company (incorporated outside India) can establish a place of business in the country after complying with the requirements of RBI regulations and other sectoral requirements

businessl oan

The information was provided by the ministry during the Winter Session of the Parliament. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The corporate affairs ministry on Monday said there are 53 Chinese foreign companies that have established a place of business in India, but there is no specific data maintained about details of business activities related to providing loans through apps by these firms.
A foreign company (incorporated outside India) can establish a place of business in the country after complying with the requirements of RBI regulations and other sectoral requirements, wherever applicable.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Within 30 days of the establishment of such an office, it has to seek registration with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) (Delhi & Haryana) under Section 380 of the Companies Act, 2013.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said that as per information available, there are 53 Chinese foreign companies have established a place of business in India.
"However, no specific data is maintained about the details of business activities related to providing loans through apps by these companies," he added.
To another query, the minister said there is no definition of the term 'shell company' under the Act.
An RoC can remove a company's name from the official records on various grounds, including that if the company fails to commence its business within one year of incorporation.
Another reason can be that the company is not carrying on any business or operation for a period of two immediately preceding financial years (has not filed their financial statements and annual returns for a continuous period of two immediately preceding financial years), Singh said.
Also, a company's name can be struck off if it has not made any application within such period for obtaining the status of a dormant company.
"The Registrar of Companies removes name after following the due procedure given in the rules. During the period from 1/4/2021 to 28/11/2023, a total of 1,55,217 companies have been struck off under section 248 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013," Singh said.

Also Read

How to activate a dormant PPF account? Here are the steps to follow

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

IRE vs IND 1st T20 Highlights: India win Bumrah's comeback match by 2 runs

Suspicious four-feet pit found adjacent to Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad

Foreign tourist arrivals to reach pre-pandemic level by 2024: Govt to LS

Proposal for declaration of Ram Setu as national monument sub judice: Govt

Odisha CM inaugurates India's largest Sports Science Centre in Kalinga

Rajya Sabha passes J-K reservation, reorganisation amendment bills

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : central government business in India India economy Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon