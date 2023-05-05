close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

The state, in collaboration with IIM-Lucknow, will set up an incubation centre to provide seed capital and nurture fresh business ideas among rural youth

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
startups

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has tied up with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow to promote start-ups and groom entrepreneurial skills among rural youth.
 
The state, in collaboration with IIM-Lucknow, will set up an incubation centre to provide seed capital and nurture fresh business ideas among rural youth.
 
“We have started a programme to promote rural start-ups in collaboration with the IIM-Lucknow. The institute has been asked to prepare a formal proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect,” Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, sports and youth welfare of UP, told Business Standard.
 
Sehgal said the programme was meant to support start-up ideas coming from rural UP in different sectors. “The state IT & electronics department has agreed to finance start-up ventures incubated by the proposed incubation centre,” he added.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, will also support this rural start-up ecosystem initiative.
 
As part of the programme, the youth welfare department has shortlisted about 150 people to showcase their start-up ideas for incubation and funding aid. The department plans to launch a mobile application ‘Yuva Sathi’ as a single-window platform offering multiple career and employment related services anchored by the state government.
 

Also Read

IIM-A incubation platform to invest in 50 new start-ups over a year

IIM Ahmedabad ranked top MBA college in India, followed by IIM-B, IIM-K

Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Highest salary offered at IIM Kozhikode touches Rs 67L, average at Rs 31L

The irrelevance of regional rural banks

71 crack JEE in combat zone of Chhattisgarh's restive Kanker district

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board SSC result 2023 likely be next week

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

KEAM 2023 admit card released on May 4, here's how to check and download

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 released on May 3, check how to download

The state has a vibrant start-up ecosystem with Noida, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow accounting for a dominant share of ventures. Prominent UP-based unicorns include Paytm and Pine Labs.
 
The Yogi Adityanath government has amended the start-up policy to expand incentives to enrich the ‘doing business climate’ for new business ideas.

At the same time, the government increased the targeted number of start-up centres of excellence (CoE) from three to eight.
Currently, UP is home to about 52 government-recognised incubators with more than 7,200 start-ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIP).
 
To further boost start-up infra, the state has formed an angel fund with the target of setting up 10,000 start-ups. The government has been allocating huge funds to strengthen the start-up support mechanism and promote self-employment among the youth.
 
So far, two CoEs have been established at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow and at the Noida campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. Another CoE dedicated to drones is proposed at IIT Kanpur.


Topics : UP government IIM Lucknow youth

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

71 crack JEE in combat zone of Chhattisgarh's restive Kanker district

JEE Adv
3 min read

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board SSC result 2023 likely be next week

GSEB SSC Result 2023
2 min read

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

CBSE Results 2023
2 min read

KEAM 2023 admit card released on May 4, here's how to check and download

students, us, UNITED STATES, abroad, foreign, universities, indian
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
4 min read

Bank fraud case: CBI searches at Jet office, Naresh Goyal's residence

Jet Airways
3 min read

Tim Cook sees India at 'tipping point' for Apple as China pivot quickens

Tim Cook greets customers during the opening of the new Apple Saket store in New Delhi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon