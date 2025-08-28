Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Shah to visit Assam to take stock of BJP organisation ahead of 2026 polls

Shah to visit Assam to take stock of BJP organisation ahead of 2026 polls

After reaching Guwahati, Shah will attend a meeting of the state BJP's core committee, and later have dinner with party members

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday to take stock of the party's organisation ahead of the assembly elections, which would be due next year.

After reaching Guwahati, Shah will attend a meeting of the state BJP's core committee, and later have dinner with party members.

"He will discuss the preparation for the forthcoming Assam assembly elections, which is very important for the party. The home minister takes a keen interest in it," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the newly-constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, followed by the inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and unveiling of various projects of ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles.

 

Later in the day, he will also attend a convention of the newly elected panchayat members of the NDA.

After that event, he will review the progress of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 5,000 people.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of the state's first non-Congress chief minister, Golap Borbora, before leaving for New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bihar's Industry and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra

Bihar needs private investment to sustain growth, says Nitish Mishrapremium

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM Stalin accuses BJP of making elections a 'mockery', stealing votes

Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota protest: Maha govt delegation to meet Jarange at Shivneri

Jairam Ramesh

PM Modi's MEGA has become 'MAHA headache' for India: Cong on US tariffs

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

ED raids against Saurabh Bharadwaj expose AAP govt's 'medical scam': BJP

Topics : Amit Shah BJP Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon