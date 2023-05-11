PM Modi to visit Gujarat on May 12, to launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 12 and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Gandhinagar, an official statement said on Thursday.

"At around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan in Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 4400 crores at 12 noon in Gandhinagar," the statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit "Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT city).

"During the visit, he will review the status of various ongoing projects at GIFT City. An interaction with GIFT IFSC entities will also take place to understand their experience and future plans in GIFT City. Prime Minister will also visit the city's key infrastructure facilities including the 'Underground Utility Tunnel' and 'Automated Waste Collection Segregation Plant'," the official statement mentioned.

On the occasion, PM Modi will also hand over the keys of the houses to beneficiaries of the scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of PMAY (rural and urban) projects, as well as participate in Gruh Pravesh of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme. He will hand over keys to beneficiaries of the scheme during the programme. The total outlay of these projects is around Rs 1950 crores," the release said.

Also Read Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again Gujarat elections results: Trends show BJP headed for a sweeping victory Gujarat polls: Counting of votes from 8 am; AAP looks to make strong debut Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: BJP's prestige battle to defend its turf Wheat output may surpass govt estimate of 112.18 mn tonnes on higher yields Honour to be back in India at such historic time in US-India ties: Garcetti G20 meet: Security beefed up in Jammu, physical classes suspended in school 5 held in blast near Golden Temple, police to probe conspiracy: Punjab DGP Defamation case filed against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Rupa Publications

"In Gandhinagar, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 2450 crores. These include projects of Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department and Mines and Minerals Department," it added.

The projects being inaugurated include the augmentation of multi-village drinking water supply schemes in Banaskantha district, a river overbridge in Ahmedabad, a drainage collection network at Naroda GIDC, sewage treatment plants in Mehsana and Ahmedabad, an auditorium in Dahegam, among others. The projects whose foundation stone would be laid include bulk pipeline projects in Junagadh district, augmentation of water supply schemes in Gandhinagar district, construction of flyover bridges, new water distribution station, and various town planning roads, among others, the official statement said.

PM Modi will also participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which is the 29th Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teachers' Federation.

The theme of this conference is 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education'.