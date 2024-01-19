PM Modi undertakes 11-Day 'Anushtaan' with temple visits across country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an 11-day 'Anushtaan' and a pilgrimage to key temples of Lord Ram across the country as the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony approaches.

Speaking about the upcoming Pran Partishta ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla, in his address in Solapur on Friday, the Prime Minister said that this was a time for devotion for all.

"I am now busy with my Yama Niyamas under the guidance of some saints and I am following them strictly before the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. It is also a coincidence that my ritual started from the land of Panchavati from Nashik in Maharashtra. This time is one filled with devotion for all of us. That historic moment is going to come on January 22, when Lord Ram is going to sit in his grand temple. The decades-old pain of having darshan of our idol in a tent is now going to go away" he said.

During the 11-day Anushtaan before the Pran Pratishta ceremony, PM Modi is diligently following practices prescribed by sacred texts, including sleeping on the floor, consuming only coconut water, performing Gau-pooja (cow worship), and engaging in various forms of 'daan' such as 'annadaan' and donating clothes.

The Prime Minister has visited several temples in different regions, including Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and Guruvayur Temple and Triprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala in the past few days.

His upcoming visits will include more temples in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. These temple visits serve as a unifying force for different parts of the country and hold a deep connection with Lord Ram.

PM Modi's efforts aim to strengthen India's socio-cultural fabric, aligning with the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

In addition to his devotional activities, PM Modi initiated the Swachh Teerth initiative, actively participating in cleaning the temple premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik on January 12.

His exemplary act has sparked a nationwide movement for temple cleanliness, with people from various walks of life actively participating in the #SwachhTeerthCampaign, making it a top trend on social media platforms.

The campaign has garnered enthusiastic responses, from celebrities to the common man voluntarily following suit of the Prime Minister.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 PM on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony.

During the ceremony, an idol of Lord Ram will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.