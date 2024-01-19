Ram temple: Railways to run over 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya

Ram temple inauguration: After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Temple on January 22, Indian Railways will launch 200 Aastha special trains. These trains will connect 66 different places from across the nation to Ayodhya, reports said.
Each train will have 22 coaches to accommodate devotees who want to visit the Ram temple. Depending on the demands of the devotees, the number of trains will be increased later, it added.
Special Aastha trains will be launched from New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar. Apart from the national capital, the trains will also run from Agartala, Tinsukia, Barmer, Katra, Jammu, Nashik, Dehradun, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Kottayam, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kazipet.
Due to security concerns, the railways have opted not to include train details in its Passenger Reservation System (PRS). However, round-trip tickets for special Aastha trains can be purchased through the Indian Railway and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app.
The Indian Railways has nearly 200 special train services in the pipeline. These trains will only have operational stoppages. In addition, these trains will run from various cities for 100 days after the Ram Mandir opening ceremony.
ALSO READ: Corporate India on overdrive to celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration
Here are the routes of the Aastha special trains:
Delhi
New Delhi station - Ayodhya - New Delhi Station
Anand Vihar - Ayodhya - Anand Vihar
Nizamuddin - Ayodhya - Nizamuddin
Old Delhi Railway station - Ayodhya Dham - Old Delhi Railway station
Maharashtra
Mumbai - Ayodhya - Mumbai
Nagpur - Ayodhya - Nagpur
Pune - Ayodhya - Pune
Wardha - Ayodhya - Wardha
Jalna - Ayodhya - Jalna
Goa - 1 Aastha Special
Telangana
Secunderabad - Ayodhya - Secunderabad
Kazipet Jn - Ayodhya - Kazipet Jn
Tamil Nadu
Chennai - Ayodhya - Chennai
Coimbatore - Ayodhya - Coimbatore
Madurai - Ayodhya - Madurai
Salem - Ayodhya - Salem
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu- Ayodhya-Jammu
Katra - Ayodhya - Katra
Gujarat
Udhna - Ayodhya - Udhna
Vapi - Ayodhya - Vapi
Vadodara - Ayodhya - Vadodara
Valsad - Ayodhya - Valsad
Madhya Pradesh
Indore - Ayodhya - Indore
Bina - Ayodhya - Bina
Bhopal - Ayodhya - Bhopal
Jabalpur - Ayodhya - Jabalpur
Stations named after Lord Ram to be illuminated
The Indian Railways will decorate and illuminate 343 stations across the country named after Lord Ram ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, a report by India Today said.
ALSO READ: Firecracker demand soars as Ayodhya gears up for Ram temple consecration
Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of stations named after Lord Ram, with 55 and 54 stations, respectively. Bihar has the third highest number of stations named after the deity.
Ayodhya Ram temple Pran Pratishtha
Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega Pran Prathistha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22.
Week-long rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony commenced on Tuesday and will culminate on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.