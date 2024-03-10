Sensex (    %)
                             
PM Modi unveils, lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 34,000 cr in UP

Modi inaugurated Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh airports and a new terminal of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow

Press Trust of India Azamgarh (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth more than Rs 34,700 crore across the state.
The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders as he visited the Manduri area of the district.
Modi inaugurated Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh airports and a new terminal of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.
The PM also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of 108 cr.
He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of five major National Highway projects worth Rs 11,500 cr.
More than 5,342 km of roads built in 59 UP districts under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna worth Rs 3,700 cr were also inaugurated by him.
The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across UP worth Rs 8,200 cr.
He also inaugurated three sewage projects built under Namami Ganga Yojna worth Rs 1,114 cr in Prayagraj, Etawah, and Jaunpur districts of the state.
The prime minister is also slated to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow under which more than 1,040 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure.

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

