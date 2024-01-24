Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: PM, President extends best wishes

Uttar Pradesh celebrates its Foundation Day on January 24 every year. This day is known as Uttar Pradesh Diwas or UP Diwas in Hindi.

The United Province was renamed Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950. The Uttar Pradesh government declared January 24 as Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day in May 2017. UP Foundation Day was proposed by the governor Ram Naik.

UP celebrates its 75th Foundation Day today. It is India's most populated state that holds special significance from a political point of view.

PM, President extend best wishes

Several leaders, including the Prime Minister, President, and other ministers send their best wishes to the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Many best wishes to all the family members of Uttar Pradesh, the holy land of spirituality, knowledge and education, on the foundation day of the state. In the last seven years, the state has written a new story of progress, in which the public has actively participated along with the state government. I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will play a leading role in the resolution journey of developed India." (Translated from Hindi).

President Droupadi Murmu also took to X to share her greetings to Uttar Pradesh on its 75th Foundation Day. She wrote, "My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on Uttar Pradesh Day. This most populous state in the country is playing a leading role in the social, cultural and economic progress of India. I wish happiness and prosperity to the skilled, hardworking and loyal people of Uttar Pradesh. I am confident that this state and its people will always remain on the path of development."

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the residents of Uttar Pradesh. He called it the land of devotion, power and culture that has been sanctified by the feet of Lord Rama and Shri Krishna.

He also emphasised becoming self-reliant under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji.

UP CM also thanked all the leaders who shared their best wishes for the 75th Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh.

Various programmes are organised

Due to Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, several programs will be organised from January 24 to February 4, 2024, in Lucknow, Delhi and Noida.

Several products will be exhibited under One District One Product (ODOP), along with Shilpotsav in all the districts, like Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow, Noida Haat Sector-32 and Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The Shilpotsav will be organised till February 4 in Lucknow, Delhi, and Noida. Products of craftsmen from different states and cultural programs of the states were organised under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.