LIVE: Odisha CM's BJD hints at tie-up with BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The INDIA bloc has offered eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and two in Uttar Pradesh to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, sources have told NDTV. Paswan is reportedly being offered only six Lok Sabha seat in Bihar by the NDA and even those are linked to fulfillment of certain conditions - the seats will have to be split with his uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Paras.

The INDIA alliance offer comes with all six seats that the undivided Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had contested in 2019, and a sweetener in the form of two additional constituencies in Bihar and two in Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported today citing sources.

In case of an alliance, the BJP will definitely contest a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state while the regional party will contest a majority of assembly seats, news agency PTI reported citing sources.