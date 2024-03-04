Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM brought social, economic changes, says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and schemes have transformed the lives of poor people in the country. "People's faith in PM Modi will write a new chapter in this democracy. PM Modi has brought social and economic changes. Through his policies and schemes, the lives of poor people, and infrastructure have witnessed immense transformation," Birla told reporters here. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birl will again contest from the Kota constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.