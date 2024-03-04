Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM brought social, economic changes, says Om Birla
BS Web Team New Delhi
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that PM Modi's policies and schemes have changed the lives of poor people in the country. "People's faith in PM Modi will write a new chapter in this democracy. PM Modi has brought social and economic changes. Through his policies and schemes, the lives of poor people, and infrastructure have witnessed immense transformation," Birla told reporters here. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birl will again contest from the Kota constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Birla, four Union ministers and a paralympian are among the 15 candidates from Rajasthan named in the first list of candidates released by the BJP on Saturday.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janta Party will win all 11 seats in the state. "BJP will win 11 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats...Congress opposes whatever good work we do, it is their 'dharma' and they keep doing that" said Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai. Earlier, on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi again. Of 195 candidates, 34 are Ministers from the Centre and States while two are former Chief Ministers on the list. While announcing the first list, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, "PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju to contest from Arunachal West, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray to contest from Andaman & Nicobar, BJP MP Tapir Gao to contest from Arunachal East, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh."
10:15 AM
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:24 AM IST