Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 46 new dengue cases in Tripura's Kailasahar, situation under control

46 new dengue cases in Tripura's Kailasahar, situation under control

r Rohan Paul of Kailasahar Sub-Divisional Hospital said, 'The situation in Kailasahar is well under control and there is no cause for panic'

Dengue, Mosquito

Health authorities have stepped up awareness campaigns and intensified surveillance to prevent further spread of the disease in the district (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Forty-six new dengue cases have been reported from Kailasahar town of Tripura's Unakoti district, an official said.

Thirteen out of the 46 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, the official said.

Dr Rohan Paul of Kailasahar Sub-Divisional Hospital said, "The situation in Kailasahar is well under control. There is no cause for panic."  He said Kailasahar town is more prone to dengue than other areas of the state as tests for the mosquito-borne disease are conducted year-round.

He expressed concern that many individuals resort to self-medication without proper medical consultation.

"We are suggesting people to undergo dengue tests at the sub-divisional hospital or at nearby primary health centres. Taking medicine without proper diagnosis can lead to health risks," Paul said.

 

He said that dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquito, which breeds in stagnant water. "People should ensure there is no waterlogging around their homes or workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding," he added.

Health authorities have stepped up awareness campaigns and intensified surveillance to prevent further spread of the disease in the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Red Fort blast: Mobile dump data shows key suspect recced area in January

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

LIVE news updates: Protesters confront security at main venue of COP30

Delhi Blast

Delhi blast: What explosive materials were used, and how powerful was it?

Palolem beach

Kovalam beach near Chennai earns Blue Flag certification for fifth year

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Proud moment: Kerala CM hails state's top ranking in Ease of Doing Business

Topics : Dengue Dengue cases dengue in India Northeast India Tripura

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon