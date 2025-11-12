Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tejashwi Yadav rejects Bihar exit polls, confident INDIA bloc will win

Addressing a press conference here, he also exuded confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the government in the state

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday dismissed the exit poll predictions that the NDA would return to power in Bihar, claiming that such forecasts were made at the "direction" of the BJP's top leadership.

Addressing a press conference here, he also exuded confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the government in the state.

Exit polls are nothing. These forecasts have been made at the direction of the BJP's top leadership," the RJD leader alleged.

The exit polls conducted by various organisations on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in the state, a poor show for the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' (INDIA bloc in local parlance), and a disappointing performance for former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.

 

The INDIA bloc is going to form the government with a thumping majority. High turnout of voters in the Bihar assembly polls indicates that people want a change in government. They voted in favour of 'Mahagathbandhan' (INDIA bloc in local parlance)...We will take the oath on Nov 18, the RJD leader claimed.

He also reiterated that "around 72 lakh additional voters cast their votes to change the ruling government in Bihar".

Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a record-breaking turnout of nearly 69 per cent in the second and final phase of assembly polls.

In the first phase, on November 6, a "record" 65.09 per cent of 3.75 crore electors had cast their vote across 121 constituencies.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Yadav also claimed, "BJP leaders will certainly try to delay the counting process. We will not allow this to happen at any cost. We are keeping a close watch on their activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

