PM Modi wishes Jagdeep Dhankhar 'good health' day after he resigned as VP

PM Modi wishes Jagdeep Dhankhar 'good health' day after he resigned as VP

'Got many opportunities to serve country': PM Modi wishes Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Jagdeep Dhankhar good health following the Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President on Monday night.
 
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health." 
  Dhankhar, who held the post of the 14th Vice President of India, resigned from his position late Monday night, citing health-related reasons for his decision.
 
 
In his resignation letter submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

His resignation came shortly after he presided over the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. In his letter, Dhankhar conveyed his “deepest gratitude” to President Murmu for her constant support and their “soothing wonderful working relationship.” He also extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues. “Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he wrote.
 
The 74-year-old had taken over the role in August 2022, following the tenure of M Venkaiah Naidu. With this move, Dhankhar becomes the third Vice President in India's history to vacate the office before completing the five-year term.
 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

