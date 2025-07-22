Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mangaluru Police seek custody of prime accused in multi-crore fraud case

Mangaluru Police seek custody of prime accused in multi-crore fraud case

Roshan Saldanha, a resident of Bajal in Mangaluru is accused of duping investors of several crores of rupees through fraudulent investment schemes that promised high returns, police said

Representative image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

According to Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, in one case, ₹10 crore has been fleeced from an investor. (Photo: Freepik)

Press Trust of India Mangaluru (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mangaluru City Police have filed a formal petition before the jurisdictional court seeking custody of the prime accused in a multi-crore investment fraud case, officials said on Tuesday.

Roshan Saldanha, a resident of Bajal in Mangaluru, is currently in judicial custody, they said. 

He is accused of duping investors of several crores of rupees through fraudulent investment schemes that promised high returns, police said, adding that multiple complaints have been lodged against him by victims from various parts of Dakshina Kannada and beyond, alleging that they were misled by Saldanha's schemes and guarantees.

 

According to Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, in one case, ₹10 crore has been fleeced from an investor.

The case involves the use of forged documents, shell companies, and sophisticated methods of financial manipulation, sources said. 

Also Read

fake SI Rajasthan

Woman, posing as SI at Rajasthan Police Academy for two years, held

Premiumonline scam cyber fraud tech mobile

Beware pressure tactics: Limited-time deals and fear-based appeals

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

2 Indian students sentenced in fraud schemes targeting elderly Americans

Image

WATCH: ED drags former Cong MLA from Delhi hotel, takes into custody

spam calls trai spam fraud

How a Delhi man duped senior citizens by posing as an insurance agent

The police now seek custodial interrogation to uncover the full extent of the fraud, track the flow of funds, identify accomplices, and determine whether more victims are involved.

Investigators in the police department believe that Saldanha may have operated through multiple channels to project legitimacy, thereby gaining the confidence of unsuspecting investors. The case has garnered widespread public interest given the high value of the fraud and its ripple effect on individuals and families across the region.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to come forward with any additional complaints or information related to the case.

The investigation is ongoing and further revelations are expected once custodial interrogation commences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Have the right to 'verify citizenship', EC tells SC on Bihar roll revision

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President; here's how he made headlines

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus by opposition

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea against acquittal of 2006 Mumbai bomb blast case accused

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Over 3,500 pilgrims proceed from Jammu camp amid heavy rain

Topics : fraudsters frauds Police Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon