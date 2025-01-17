Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Yellow alert for fog in Delhi: 27 trains running late, flight services hit

Yellow alert for fog in Delhi: 27 trains running late, flight services hit

IMD issued a 'yellow' alert in the capital city for moderate dense fog on Jan 17. Around 27 trains originating from Delhi were delayed due to fog. Flight operations were also impacted at IGI Airport

Delhi weather 2025

Delhi weather 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Residents of Delhi on Friday woke up to yet another chilly morning as temperatures plummeted and dense fog shrouded many areas of the capital city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow" alert for moderate to dense fog in the nation's capital for January 17.
 
Many trains in North India are running late due to the disruption caused by the low visibility amid dense fog. Passengers are experiencing delays as visibility problems continue to affect railway operations. Due to fog, up to 27 trains that are leaving from different stations in Delhi are running late. In the meantime, fog caused many flight delays at IGI Airport in New Delhi. 
 

Delhi weather: Train late 

As of 6 AM on Friday, Indian Railways reported that the Unchahar Express (14217) was 215 minutes behind schedule. Other notable delays were the Vikramshila Express (12367), AP Express (20805), and the RKMP NZM SF Express (12155). The Kaifiyat Express (12225) was delayed by 178 minutes, and the Prayagraj Express (12418) was delayed by 110 minutes.

Delhi weather: Airport Authorities on flight delayed 

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated that flights that do not come under CAT III may be affected. For the most recent flight information, it also suggested that travellers get in touch with the relevant airline.
 
The authorities posted on X, "While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted". 

Also Read

Winter vacations

Winter vacations state-wise list 2024: Schools declare winter holidays

Christmas market in Vienna

Winter vacation plans 2024: Indians pick Turkey, Zurich, Vienna over Paris

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

What's dragged Sensex nearly 800 pts lower after 3 days of gains? Details

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 450 pts lower at 76,550; IT, financials, Auto drag, FMCG, Metal, Oil gain

seafood,fishes

FY25 seafood exports cross Rs 60,000 cr, govt eyes duty cuts in Budget 2025

IndiGo also issued an advisory by mentioning, "Due to foggy conditions in Delhi, low visibility may lead to changes in flight schedules. We request you to stay updated on your flight status before heading to the airport."
 
In its latest update, the Delhi airport declared the flight operations as normal, stating that the runway visibility had improved. 

IMD weather update 2025: Delhi weather 

Parts of outer Delhi were covered in extremely thick fog on Friday morning, which made it difficult to see and caused traffic jams. A foggy day with a maximum temperature of around 19 degrees Celsius is what the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. According to the department, there will be extremely severe fog on Saturday as well as on Sunday. 
 
At 8:30 am, the national capital's temperature was 11 degrees Celsius, and the humidity was 97%. The IMD's recent advisory states that within the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature in various areas of Delhi dropped by 1-3°C. On Friday, however, the national capital's air quality fell into the "poor" category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports that around 9 a.m., Delhi's AQI was 294.
 
Good AQIs range from 0 to 50, satisfactory AQIs range from 51 to 100, moderate AQIs range from 101 to 200, bad AQIs range from 201 to 300, very poor AQIs range from 301 to 400, and severe AQIs range from 401 to 500.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 14 years in jail in al-Qadir Trust case

Modi, Narendra Modi

India outstanding destination for investment in mobility sector: PM Modi

Doctor Protest, Protest

Probe incomplete, many still free: RG Kar victim's parents ahead of verdict

Supreme Court, SC

No Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi as Supreme Court pauses HC order

jallikattu

Jallikattu, manjuvirattu events leave 7 dead, scores injured in Tamil Nadu

Topics : winter vacations Winter in India Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon