PM to flag off first locomotive for export to Guinea on June 20 in Bihar

PM to flag off first locomotive for export to Guinea on June 20 in Bihar

The Marhowrah facility will supply 150 locomotives worth more than ₹3,000 crore for SimFer's Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, Africa, in three years

Representative Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first locomotive manufactured at the Marhowrah factory in Bihar. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first locomotive manufactured at the Marhowrah factory in Bihar for export to the Republic of Guinea on June 20, the Railway Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On June 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first locomotive being exported to the Republic of Guinea," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Railway Board.

The Marhowrah facility will supply 150 locomotives worth more than Rs 3,000 crore for SimFer's Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, Africa, in three years.

According to Kumar, 37 locomotives will be delivered in the current financial year, 82 in the next, and the remaining 31 in the third year. 

 

All locomotives will feature air-conditioned cabins and will be capable of hauling 100 wagons in pairs at maximum permissible speed, he said.

The ministry noted that three types of tracks -- broad gauge, standard gauge and cape gauge -- have been laid at the Marhowrah factory for manufacturing these locomotives. The export project was secured through global competitive bidding, highlighting India's capabilities in world-class manufacturing.

Kumar said the locomotives will come equipped with best-in-class emission standards, fire detection systems and ergonomic crew cabins with modern amenities such as a refrigerator, microwave and waterless toilet.

"They are fitted with DPWCS (Distributed Power Wireless Control System) for synchronised operations and superior freight handling. This positions the Marhowrah factory as a global hub for locomotive exports, boosting local employment and technology," he said.

The ministry said the export will help build infrastructure for Guinea's largest iron ore project and strengthen India-Africa economic ties.

"This is a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat powering global infrastructure through innovation and quality manufacturing. We hope that Indian firms receive more such orders from other countries in future," Kumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bihar Equatorial Guinea Trade exports

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

