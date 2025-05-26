Monday, May 26, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi inaugurates locomotive manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Dahod

PM Modi inaugurates locomotive manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Dahod

The Prime Minister also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured at the Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod, Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers' Conclave, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 25, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an electric locomotive manufacturing facility of Indian Railways in Dahod, Gujarat on Monday. The new plant is set to produce 9000 HP electric locomotives for both domestic use and international export. Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and launched several development projects in Dahod worth over ₹24,000 crore.
 
PM Modi, joined by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, also flagged off the first electric locomotive produced at the facility. The electric locomotive can haul freight trains at a speed of 120 kmph and a power of 9000 horsepower. The engines will be equipped with air conditioning and a toilet facility for the driver, and an advanced cover system to enhance safety and prevent accidents.
 
 
Boost to freight capacity and green technology
 
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Dahod plant aligns with PM Modi’s vision of enhancing connectivity and building world-class infrastructure. The high-horsepower locomotives are expected to significantly boost Indian Railways’ freight capacity. They are equipped with regenerative braking systems and are engineered to reduce energy consumption.

Foundation laid for projects worth over ₹24,000 crore
 
These include key rail infrastructure developments as well as projects spearheaded by the Government of Gujarat. PM Modi flagged off two major train services: the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, and a new express train connecting Valsad and Dahod.
 
PM Modi’s roadshow in Vadodara
 
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a vibrant roadshow in Vadodara as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat from 26 to 27 May. Expressing his appreciation for the warm reception, the Prime Minister described the experience as “extremely delightful” in a post on social media platform X.
 
“Thank you, Vadodara! Extremely delighted to be in this great city. It was a splendid roadshow and that too in the morning! Gratitude to all those who showered their blessings,” PM Modi said in a post on X.
 

Narendra Modi Railways Indian Railways

First Published: May 26 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

