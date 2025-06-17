Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Bihar Cabinet decisions: 6 new airports, MSP for chana, pulses, and more

Bihar Cabinet decisions: 6 new airports, MSP for chana, pulses, and more

Airports in six districts, MSP for chana, masoor and mustard, hotel on Patliputra Ashok land, SAP contract renewal, and river replenishment study among key decisions

The airports identified for development are in Madhubani, Veerpur, Munger, Valmikinagar, Muzaffarpur, and Saharsa.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

The Bihar Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the state government for the development of six small airports under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) scheme.
 
The airports identified for development are in Madhubani, Veerpur, Munger, Valmikinagar, Muzaffarpur, and Saharsa. The Cabinet has sanctioned an initial allocation of ₹25 crore for each airport to support infrastructure development.
 
According to the Bihar Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S Siddharth, the decision will enable the development of necessary infrastructure at these locations.

MSP declared for chickpeaslentil, mustard

The Cabinet approved the Food and Consumer Protection Department’s proposal for procurement of pulses and oilseeds at Minimum Support Price (MSP).
 
 

MSP for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2025–26 has been fixed as follows:

 

Chana (chickpeas): ₹5,650 per quintal

Masoor (lentil): ₹6,700 per quintal

Mustard: ₹5,950 per quintal

Five-star hotel to replace Hotel Patliputra Ashok

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the allotment of a “letter of award” to Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Patna, for constructing a five-star hotel on the land of Hotel Patliputra Ashok. The hotel will be developed under a 60-year lease in PPP mode, with the lease tenure extendable by another 30 years.
 
The company will deposit an amount based on the minimum value register (MVR) and annual lease deed fee. This will be the first of three five-star hotels planned in the city. Bidding for the other two—at the Bankipore bus stand and Sultan Palace—is underway.

Rules for compassionate appointments updated

The Cabinet approved the Bihar Rajya Vidyalaya Lipik (Niyukti, Sewashart evam Anushashnik Karwai) rules. Under this, wards of deceased teaching and non-teaching staff may be appointed on compassionate grounds. Fifty per cent of sanctioned posts will be filled through this provision, while the remaining 50 per cent will be filled by direct recruitment.

SAP contract extension for 1,717 personnel

The contracts for 1,717 Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) personnel, all retired members of the Indian Army, have been extended for the financial year 2025–26.

Sand deposit study sanctioned in five rivers

Approval was given to the Mines and Geology Department for a replenishment study of the Sone, Kiul, Falgu, Morhar, and Chanan rivers. This study, to be conducted by the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), will assess sand deposits after the monsoon. The findings will guide sand mining permissions in line with District Mines Survey Reports. The project has been allocated ₹2.58 crore.

Land allocated for industrial area in Saran

The Cabinet approved the transfer of 70.5 acres of land in Arna (Mauja), Amnour circle, Saran district to the Industries Department for the development of an industrial area.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

