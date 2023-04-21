close

PM to launch nine campaigns, mobile app Samaveshi Vikas on Monday in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch nine campaigns on inclusive development, and also inaugurate a website and a mobile app on 'Samaveshi Vikas'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

PM Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch nine campaigns on inclusive development, and also inaugurate a website and a mobile app on 'Samaveshi Vikas'.

The Rural Development Ministry said in a statement that the campaigns will be launched on National Panchayati Raj Day on Monday in Reqa, Madhya Pradesh.

Out of the nine campaigns under this theme, five are of the Ministry of Rural Development.

These include -- Samagra Awaas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), Financial Literacy at District Level, Promoting Digital Transaction at Gram Panchayat Level and Social Mobilisation of Eligible Rural Women into Self Help Group (SHG) Network.

A campaign for Plantation Drive on River Banks under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is also on the list.

Other Campaigns being led by the partnering ministries include Swastha Mahila- Samriddha Samaj (SMSS), Pashudhan Jagriti Abhiyan Intensive Awareness Campaign in Aspirational Districts, Svamita Meri Sampatti, Mera Haq and Natural Farming with SHG Women campaign.

Under the Inclusive Development theme, the selection of the campaigns is focused on high-impact value and high Jan-Bhagidari (public participation) potential, the Rural Development Ministry said.

With a view to capturing and monitoring the progress of these campaigns, a website -- https://akam-samveshivikaas.nic.in -- has been designed and it will also be launched by the prime minister.

The website will provide real-time progress of various activities under Samaveshi Vikaas campaigns and also capture the key performance indicators, calendar of events, event-related pictures and videos, newspaper clippings and public opinion.

The website will enable the department to generate reports and assess and monitor the progress of the campaigns through technical tools. In order to ensure the documentation of Jan Bhagidari and public participation, a simple and user-friendly Mobile App named "Samaveshi Vikas" has been designed.

Through this, the general public can share their experience and opinion/feedback about the impact and benefits these campaigns have brought along with photographs on these campaigns, the ministry added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

