Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters Madhya Pradesh

Former president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered on Wednesday.

The yatra entered the state from Boderli village situated on the Maharashta-MP border.

The yatra flag was handed over to president Kamal Nath in the presence of .

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Govind Singh, was also seen holding the flag on the occasion.

A large number of leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

The yatra will commence from Boderli bus stand and stop at St Xavier International School Jainabad Fata in Burhanpur district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)