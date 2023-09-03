Confirmation

PM transformed India's talent pool to advantage of rising nation: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "transformed our talent pool" to the advantage of a rising nation of 140 crore people

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "transformed our talent pool" to the advantage of a rising nation of 140 crore people.
The Education Minister's comments came after PM Modi, in an interview with PTI, said, "For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people." that India now is 1 billion aspirational minds, 2 billion skilled hands.
"The period till 2047 is a huge opportunity. Indians who are living in this era have a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next 1,000 years!" the prime minister added.
Reacting to the remarks, Pradhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed our talent pool to the advantage of a rising nation of 140 crore people".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Dharmendra Pradhan

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

