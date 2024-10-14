Business Standard
Police arrest Pravin Lonkar in Baba Siddique murder case, accused on run

Shubuu Lonkar is absconding at the moment. Police say, Pravin Lonkar gave shelter to both the arrested accused in Pune

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Mumbai Police Crime branch on Monday arrested Pravin Lonkar from Pune in connection with NCP leader Baba Siddique's Murder case.

According to Mumbai Police, Pravin is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar who posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder.

Shubuu Lonkar is absconding at the moment. Police say, Pravin Lonkar gave shelter to both the arrested accused in Pune.

Meanwhile, the ossification test of Dharmaraj Kashyap, an accused in the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, was conducted by Mumbai police, and it was confirmed that he is not a minor, officials said on Monday.

 

An ossification test is a medical procedure that estimates a person's age by analyzing the degree of bone fusion and is commonly used for age determination.

Following the test results, Kashyap was presented before the court, which granted police custody till October 21. Mumbai's Esplanade Court had ordered the ossification test after Kashyap's lawyer claimed he was a minor.

According to officials, the arrested accused, identified as Pravin Lonkar (28), is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, who is also implicated in the conspiracy. They allegedly enlisted Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot to kill Siddique, officials said.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

Commenting on the law and order situation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Yesterday's incident of Baba Siddique's murder is unfortunate and sad. Mumbai Police have arrested two persons--one from UP and the other from Haryana. The third accused is absconding... He will be arrested soon.

"They will not be spared, no matter who they are, be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld gang. Strict action will be taken. Those who are receiving threats will have their safety ensured, as it is the state government's responsibility," he added.


First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

