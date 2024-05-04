Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Police issues advisory for traffic near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi

The traffic police said in a post on X, "Archeological Survey of India will start repair work of arch near Hanuman Setu from today ie 04.05.2024

Delhi Police, traffic, barricade, G20

A police officer blocks traffic during a rehearsal for the G-20 summit in New Delhi on Sept 3 (Photo: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The closure of a lane close to the Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi for the Archeological Survey of India's repair work on an arch near the Hanuman Setu is likely to cause heavy traffic in the area, police said on Saturday.
The repair work begins on Saturday, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The traffic police said in a post on X, "Archeological Survey of India will start repair work of arch near Hanuman Setu from today ie 04.05.2024. As a result, the extreme right lane (below Mangi Bridge) towards Hanuman Mandir carriageway will be closed. Traffic may remain heavy near Hanuman Mandir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Delhi traffic Traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon