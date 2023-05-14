Politics of hate doesn't work forever: AAP on BJP defeat in Karnataka polls

The BJP should learn from its defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections that "politics of hate" does not work forever, the AAP said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also have to understand that "the time of contesting elections on non-issues, playing politics of hate and throttling opposition is going to end".

"Such a result is bound to come when you won't talk about price rise, unemployment, Adani scam, Agniveer and farmers issue and contest election on fake and non-issues," Singh added.

The AAP leader said the Congress won the Karnataka assembly polls as people found it an alternative in view of the "40 per cent commission" regime of the BJP in the state.

"Karnataka polls result is a big indication and warning to the BJP that politics of hate and efforts to make non-issues as issues of election won't continue for long and meet the same fate," he said.

Singh accepted the AAP candidates' defeat in all the 209 assembly seats from where they contested, maintaining that it was a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, and in such a situation there is hardly any scope left for "any third party" in elections.

Also Read AAP ends BJP's 15 year-rule in MCD, wins civic body poll with majority AAP, BJP hold protests in Delhi Assembly premises over various issues BJP will not let AAP open its account' in MCD elections: Pushkar Dhami Water cannon used on AAP workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting EAM Jaishankar holds wide ranging discussions with Swedish counterpart High command will take a decision on Karnataka CM pick: Congress' Kharge UP CM holds Janata darshan, directs officers to solve grievances of people 9 Muslim candidates win in Karnataka Assembly elections, all from Congress J&K likely to witness 'major elections' in near future: BJP leader Raina

"Definitely, Karnataka polls result is not good in our favour," he said.

"But there is no need to be disappointed about that," he added.

Singh said AAP leaders and workers in Karnataka will continue to remain in touch with the people.

"They will keep doing their work and take (Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor) Arvind Kejriwal's policies to the masses, then definitely in future good results will come," he added.

When asked if the Congress' victory in Karnataka poses a challenge to the AAP, Singh said, " In Gujarat, it was said that the BJP won in the assembly polls due to AAP joining the fray. In Karnataka, people were saying the BJP will gain as the AAP is contesting the election. Then how did the Congress win?".

He claimed that the AAP has the capacity to defeat the BJP and it has shown it many times.

"We ended the 15-year rule of the BJP in Delhi MCD last year. We defeated the BJP in Delhi assembly pollsWe have the capacity," he asserted.

Asked about the AAP's plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Singh said it is too early to talk about it as there are "many factors" on which the party's starategy for the general elections will depend.

At present, the AAP is focussed on organisation building, its expansion and strengthening of its toehold in various states, he added.

"It's too early to talk about it...Whether the opposition parties will go alone or form an alliance, these decisions will depend on many things," Singh said.

"We will let you know when a comprehensive strategy is formulated for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he added.

Asked if the AAP will go alone in the Lok Sabha polls, Singh said such a decision will depend on the emerging circumstances.

"We are expanding the base of our party in statesit will take time to make a decision for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Such a decision depends on the emerging circumstances and many other factors," he said.

He said Prime Minister Modi will not stand a chance in the Lok Sabha polls next year if people vote on the real issues like "price rise, unemployment, Adani scam, farmers' plight."



"We will make efforts to ensure that people's fundamental issues become political issues in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

"I can bet if people cast their votes on these issues, Modi won't stand anywhere," he added.

Singh said the outcome of the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh later this year will have an impact on the 2024 parliamentary elections.