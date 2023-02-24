JUST IN
TMC only alternative to BJP: Mohua Moitra hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting

Ahead of the crucial MCD House meeting on Friday, AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the BJP alleging that he felt suffocated due to corruption in the party

Topics
AAP | AAP government | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pawan Sehrawat
Photo: ANI

Ahead of the crucial MCD House meeting on Friday, AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the BJP alleging that he felt "suffocated" due to "corruption" in the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sehrawat also alleged that he was distressed as the AAP councillors were instructed to create a ruckus in the MCD House meeting.

The AAP councillor from Bawana was welcomed to the BJP fold at the party's Delhi unit office by working president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra. Many other Delhi BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Malhotra said there was "dissent" among AAP cocouncillors and that is the reason they were instructed to carry mobile phones while voting for standing committee members to check cross-voting.

The House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was adjourned 15 times on Wednesday and Thursday will reconvene around 10 am on Friday for elections of six members of the standing committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 11:37 IST

