AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting

Ahead of the crucial House meeting on Friday, councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the alleging that he felt "suffocated" due to "corruption" in the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sehrawat also alleged that he was distressed as the councillors were instructed to create a ruckus in the House meeting.

The councillor from Bawana was welcomed to the fold at the party's Delhi unit office by working president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra. Many other Delhi leaders were present on the occasion.

Malhotra said there was "dissent" among AAP cocouncillors and that is the reason they were instructed to carry mobile phones while voting for standing committee members to check cross-voting.

The House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was adjourned 15 times on Wednesday and Thursday will reconvene around 10 am on Friday for elections of six members of the standing committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)