AAP, BJP hold protests in Delhi Assembly premises over various issues

Ruling and opposition MLAs staged protest in premises on Thursday over various issues.

While MLAs protested against the "anti-farmer" policies of the government, the ruling party MLAs protested against the LG and top Delhi government officers, including the chief secretary, for allegedly causing hindrance in the works of the Kejriwal government.

Carrying miniature ploughs in assembly premises, MLAs protested against the Kejriwal government's "anti-farmer" policies.

"There is less compensation on land acquisition and no subsidy is given on agricultural appliances. No hospital, colleges or sewer lines have been laid in villages of Delhi during eight years of the government," said Leader of Opposition in the Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

He said if the government will run away from a discussion on farmers' issue in the House, BJP MLAs will stage a dharna outside the chief minister's chamber in the Assembly.

AAP MLAs, including Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, staged protest in front of Mahtma Gandhi's statue in Assembly premises.

The protest by AAP led to 30-minute delay in the commencement of Assembly proceedings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)