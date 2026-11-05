Poll-bound states have higher representation in India's defence forces

On Wednesday, the government announced an overhaul of the Agnipath scheme, with the Opposition, including the Congress, accusing the government of taking the decision because elections to five states were round the corner.

Assembly elections are slated for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur by February-March 2027. The available data on state-wise representation of defence personnel bears out that youth from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur join the defence forces in significant numbers.

On Wednesday, Congress Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Pawan Khera termed the decision yet another “flip” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “With elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh - states with high per capita recruitment rates in the Indian Armed Forces - the government has announced a major change to the Agniveer scheme,” Khera said.

Not just the Congress when the scheme was announced, but also some of the BJP’s allies after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls had flagged their concerns over the Agnipath scheme. In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged 240 seats, falling short of the majority mark by 32 seats, and relied on its allies to form the government. In one of their first demands at the time, allies such as the Janata Dal (United), Telugu Desam Party and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) had demanded a review of the Agnipath scheme.

These parties spoke of the resentment against the scheme on the ground among young aspirants. Widespread protests had taken place in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana when the scheme was announced in 2022. According to the government’s reply in the Rajya Sabha in July 2022, train services were affected by agitations and protests against the Agnipath scheme at 62 locations. A total of 2,132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and 22. A total refund of nearly ₹102.96 crore was given because of the cancellation of trains, and “a loss of ₹259.44 crore due to damage and destruction of railway assets in agitations against Agnipath scheme was incurred.”

State-wise data on recruitment under the Agnipath scheme is unavailable. But data is available on state-wise recruitment in the defence forces. The Department of Military Affairs, which comes under the Ministry of Defence, furnished the data in a reply in the Lok Sabha on April 1, 2022.

According to the data, there were 1,133,083 personnel in the junior commissioned officer (JCO) and other ranks in the Indian Army as of December 31, 2021. Of these, 22,880 were from Nepal and 14 from Bhutan. JCOs and other ranks recruited from Indian states and Union Territories comprised 1,110,079 personnel.

Among these, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum representation of 162,724, or 14.65 per cent. Punjab’s share was 90,290, or 8.13 per cent, Uttarakhand’s 59,978, or 5.4 per cent, and Manipur’s 8,565, or less than one per cent. Goa’s representation was 219, including 15 JCOs, with the rest belonging to other ranks. UP and Punjab were the top two states in terms of representation of JCOs and other ranks in the Indian Army, followed by Maharashtra (84,373) and Rajasthan (80,034). Uttarakhand, along with Bihar and Haryana, was one of the top states in terms of representation of JCOs and other ranks in the Indian Army.

In the Indian Navy, of its 10,169 officers, 1,486 were from UP, the highest for any state. While coastal states such as Kerala (1,033), Maharashtra (745), Andhra Pradesh (601) and Tamil Nadu (579) led in representation in the Indian Navy’s officer ranks, Uttarakhand (413) and Punjab (381) also had a significant presence, while 56 were from Manipur and 35 from Goa, Daman and Diu.

Among the Indian Navy’s 63,700 sailors, those from UP were the highest at 11,946, followed by Rajasthan (8,202), Haryana (6,237), Bihar (5,964), Andhra Pradesh (3,677), Madhya Pradesh (3,043), Maharashtra (2,854) and Kerala (2,542). There were 1,578 sailors from Uttarakhand, 1,464 from Punjab, 459 from Manipur and 92 from Goa.

Among the Indian Air Force’s 12,143 officers, 2,134 were from UP, 1,137 from Haryana, 824 from Maharashtra, 749 from Kerala, 729 from Delhi, 664 from Punjab, 632 from Uttarakhand, 63 from Manipur and 29 from Goa.

Of the 138,994 airmen in the Indian Air Force, those from UP were the highest at 35,942, followed by Bihar (21,931), Haryana (16,024) and Rajasthan (15,868). There were 5,425 airmen from Uttarakhand, 1,924 from Punjab, 1,417 from Manipur and 43 from Goa.