Pralay missile clears user validation trial, induction into forces nears

India moved a step closer to inducting its indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile Pralay (literally meaning apocalypse) into the armed forces after successfully completing a fresh user validation trial from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Friday.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the tactical short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) was flight-tested from the launch complex at APJ Abdul Kalam Island. It demonstrated its operational readiness and precision-strike capabilities.

Defence sources said the missile accurately followed its designated flight trajectory, performed mid-air manoeuvres and demonstrated hit-to-kill accuracy, meeting all the stipulated mission objectives.

"All the test objectives were fully met as confirmed by the test data captured by various range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur. With this successful test, the induction of the system has become imminent," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

The latest trial is significant as it validates the missile's performance under user evaluation parameters, moving the indigenous weapon system closer to operational deployment. Unlike conventional ballistic missiles that follow a relatively predictable trajectory after launch, Pralay is designed to execute manoeuvres during its flight, making it considerably more difficult for adversaries to track and intercept.

A key distinguishing feature of Pralay is its quasi-ballistic flight profile, which combines the high speed and range of a ballistic missile with the ability to alter its trajectory during flight. Its manoeuvrability, particularly during the terminal phase, gives the missile an enhanced capability to penetrate sophisticated ballistic missile defence (BMD) shields and strike heavily protected military installations.

"What makes the missile unique in its class is that Pralay can fly at hypersonic speed in a quasi-ballistic trajectory and perform terminal manoeuvres to delude BMD of the enemy," a defence scientist said.

Powered by a solid-propellant propulsion system, the canisterised missile incorporates advanced guidance and navigation technologies to achieve high precision. Its canister-based configuration also facilitates storage, transportation, handling and rapid deployment, providing operational flexibility to the armed forces.

Weighing around five tonnes, Pralay can carry multiple types of conventional warheads to engage a variety of targets. The missile has a maximum range of around 500 km, depending on the payload configuration. With a payload capacity of up to 1,000 kg, it can strike targets at distances of 350 km, and its operational range can be extended to around 500 km by reducing the payload.

The missile can undertake precision strikes against strategically important military infrastructure, including enemy radar installations, communication networks, command and control centres, ammunition depots and advanced airfields. Its ability to carry different warhead configurations also gives military planners flexibility to tailor strikes according to operational requirements.

The Defence Ministry has already cleared procurement orders for Pralay missiles for both the Indian Army and the IAF. Its proposed deployment along the country's borders is expected to strengthen the armed forces' ability to conduct precision attacks against strategically significant targets.

The missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, and several other DRDO laboratories. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), one of the development-cum-production partners, has undertaken production of the weapon system.

Pralay can be compared with China's Dong Feng-12, Russia's 9K720 Iskander, the US Army's Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) and South Korea's Hyunmoo-2. These systems are designed to provide conventional precision-strike capabilities against critical military targets, with varying degrees of manoeuvrability and penetration capability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the armed forces and industry partners on the successful flight test. He said the missile, equipped with advanced technologies, would further enhance the technological capabilities and operational preparedness of the military against emerging threats.

The trial was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, representatives of the user services from the Indian Army and the IAF, and industry partners involved in the missile's development and production.