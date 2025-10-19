Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Power bank catches fire on Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport

Power bank catches fire on Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport

No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers and crew on board were safe, IndiGo said

indigo airlines, indigo

The sources said a power bank caught fire when the aircraft was taxiing at the airport. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A passenger's power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport on Sunday, with the cabin crew extinguishing the fire, sources said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers and crew on board were safe, IndiGo said.

The airline said in a statement that flight 6E 2107 operating from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 19 returned to bay due to a minor fire triggered by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket on board.

The sources said a power bank caught fire when the aircraft was taxiing at the airport.

 

"The crew managed the situation quickly and diligently following the standard operating procedure and the incident was controlled within seconds," the statement said.

Details about the number of passengers on board the flight were not available.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

