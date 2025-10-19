Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President Murmu urges safe, responsible and green Diwali celebrations

President Murmu urges safe, responsible and green Diwali celebrations

Murmu said this festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement, the President said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Diwali and urged everyone to celebrate the festival safely, responsibly and in an environment-friendly manner.

Murmu said this festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives.

Diwali, one of India's most popular festivals, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm, she said in a message.

"The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Celebrated across the country with immense fervour, the auspicious occasion of Diwali gives the message of mutual affection and brotherhood. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity," Murmu said.

 

This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement, the President said.

"I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environment-friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," the President said, and extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Ladakh leaders to meet MHA panel in Delhi over statehood on Oct 22

nuclear energy

India developing 200 MW nuclear reactors to power commercial ships

amit shah

Amit Shah approves ₹1,950 cr to Karnataka, Maharashtra as flood relief

Supreme Court, SC

SC terms pendency of 882K execution pleas 'highly disappointing, alarming'

vijay, TVK Flag

TVK transfers ₹20,00,000 aid to families of karur stampede victims

Topics : diwali parties Diwali impact Diwali firecracker President of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Eng Women's World Cup 2025 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayEternal Q2 ResultsDiwali First aid guideOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon