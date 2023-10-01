Pralhad Joshi, BJP chief Nadda meet VP Dhankhar to discuss P20 summit

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parlhad Joshi and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the latter's residence here in the national capital to hold discussions regarding the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) scheduled to be held next month, sources said on Saturday.

The summit, also known as Parliament 20 (P20) is expected to be held between October 12 and 14 in the new Parliament building.

Congregation of Parliamentary Speakers from the G20 nations, P20, is a meeting that pertains to Speakers and presiding officers of the Parliament from the G20 countries and invitee nations. This will be the 9th meeting of the P20 group, which was set up during the G20 Presidency of Canada in 2010.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while underlining that India's G20 Presidency lasts till the final day of November, and the nation intends to utilise it to the fullest, supported the Lok Sabha Speaker's resolution to conduct a P20 Summit (Parliamentary 20) under his chairship.

The 8th G20 Parliamentary Speaker's Summit was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Jakarta, following the conclusion of the G20 Summit under the Indonesian Presidency.

Also Read BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankar calls meeting of floor leaders on July 18 Pralhad Joshi hints at replacement of K'taka BJP chief after party's defeat G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states 'Krishi Kumbh 2.0' likely in December, CM Yogi reviews preparations 24 agri startups recommended for support from pool of Rs 20 cr: Govt Security team foils infiltration bid along LoC, kills 2 terrorists in J&K Vande Bharat trains will be cleaned in 14 mins from Oct 1 onwards: Vaishnaw Odisha clears 19 investment projects worth Rs 3,663 cr; to employ 13,500