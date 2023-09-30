Security team foils infiltration bid along LoC, kills 2 terrorists in J&K

Two terrorists were killed as the Indian troops, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, foiled an infiltration attempt in the Machil sector of Kupwara district, the Army informed through a statement on Saturday evening.

During a sweep of the area after the intelligence-based operation, the forces recovered the bodies of the two terrorists and two AK series rifles along with ammunition were also recovered from the scene, the Army informed further.

According to the release, inputs were received from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and different intelligence agencies about infiltration attempts by a group of 2-4 terrorists in the Macchal sector in Kupwara.

"A Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and JKP in General Area Gucchi Nar in Machil Sector on the night of September 29 and 30. Multiple ambushes were laid ahead of the own side of the LOC fence," the statement added.

On September 30, at 10.40 pm, the ambush party noticed the movement of two terrorists from the Pakistan side and saw them approaching the Line of Control fence, as per the statement.

"The ambush party maintained complete tactical surprise and firefight ensured where terrorists tried to flee across the LOC under the cover of dense foliage, however, firefight resulted in the killing of one terrorist instantly. Later, during the ensuing firefight, the second terrorist was also neutralized," it added.

"The bodies of two terrorists were recovered during a search of the area," the statement said.

Upon futher search, two AK Series Rifles, ninety rounds of AK ammunition, one pistol, two hand grenades, Pakistan currency notes worth 2,100, winter clothing, medicines and other war-like stores were also recovered, as per the statement

"The operation is in progress," the Army added in its release.